PATTON TWP., CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three children were in a car with a man driving while he was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to the report, 41-year-old Ryan Diricco was discovered to be under the influence of meth but state police back on August 26, with a woman and three children ages 14, 11, and 2.

Charges have since been filed against Diricco for endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, and DUI.