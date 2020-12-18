Kids Take Advantage of the Snow

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cleaning up the snow might seem like a chore – but there are plenty of opportunities to play in it. Whether you like to sled, ski, build snowmen, or have a snowball fight – there’s a lot that you can do with the fluffy white stuff! Some kids in the area were taking advantage of some time in the snow today. We caught up with some girls sledding in a Duncansville neighborhood about what they’re enjoying the most.

“I love like snow like the sled riding and making snow angels and making snow men,” says Lucy Moritz.

“I like it, because we haven’t had snow in forever so it’s really fun,” says Olivia Panaro. “It’s exercise because it’s weird being stuck inside all day.”

“I love it ’cause I love the winter wonderland it makes the season It’s really cool I love sledding with my friends and being outside,” says Emma. “I haven’t been able to spend much time with my friends because of this whole thing going on and this is a good opportunity for me to see my friends and it’s pretty socially distant.”

“It’s a lot of snow, we haven’t had this much snow in like forever,” says Peyton Waksmonski. “I like it that we can be together at least during the snow.”

And of course you saw that golden retriever getting in on some of the fun! some dogs really love the snow too!