STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College families kicked off their Fourth of July holiday with the Kids on Wheels parade through Sidney Friedman Park.

The parade was organized by Centre Region Parks and Recreation and has been held annually for over 50 years.

Around 300 residents participated in the parade, each bringing hand-decorated bikes and scooters to the event to ride on.

Centre Region Parks and Recreation Supervisor Beth Lee said that the history of the parade keeps many families coming back.

“The fun part is that we have a lot of grandparents that are now bringing their grandkids and saying that they came. So it’s really nice,” Lee said. “It’s very grassroots but we always find that it’s a great way to start the holiday.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Members of the Alpha Fire Company led the parade. Centre Region Parks and Recreation provided watermelon to guests after the parade.

“The reconnection is just wonderful and seeing smiles on kids faces,” Lee said. “I think kids are so excited to be in a parade. Not everybody gets to be in a parade.”