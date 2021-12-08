Kids invited to read with a four-footed friend at Altoona Public Library

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is calling on kids ages five and up to come read with animals from the Central PA Humane Society.

The Animal Reading Friends (A.R.F.) event takes place Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Altoona Area Youth Room within the library.

Community members can bring a book from home or select one from the library and read with a dog or cat. The program is free, but preregistration is required to pick a time slot. Each slot will be for 10 minutes.

To register, call 814-946-0417 ext. 123 or online by clicking here.

To see other upcoming events, head to the library’s website.