Kids invited to ‘cocoa with po-po’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Because We Care Foundation is sponsoring an event to help local police departments engage with community kids.

Cocoa with the Po-Po will be on Friday, February 28th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greenbean Coffee House.

It’s open to anyone under 18 and will include officers from Altoona and Logan Township Police Departments.

Their goal is to build stronger relationships with local kids and help them understand police officers are members of the community.

“I’m a father and a husband and a friend. A lot of times outside of work, I don’t think people think about what we’re like outside of work and I’m just like you,” Sgt. Tom Venios with the Altoona Police Department, said.

The first 50 kids that come with their Altoona Student ID will get a $5 gift card to Greenbean Coffee House!