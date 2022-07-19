DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Selling lemonade as a child was always a way to get a few dollars to buy a new toy, but one group of kids are going next level to help the victims of last week’s house fires.

A second alarm fire broke out along Wilson Avenue in DuBois on Wednesday, July 13. By the time crews made it to the scene, the fire had spread to three homes.

As cars drove past to look at the damage, Aubrie, Parker, Hunter, and London decided they wanted to raise money for the families with a lemonade stand.

“All of a sudden, the neighborhood kids joined in and their sports friends — it just grew,” Lacey Mercer, a DuBois resident said.

While the kids raised $6,400 already, they’re all planning to be out in front of Sunny 106 FM on Friday to help raise more money for the families. They said they’ll be auctioning off a few things at their lemonade stand as well.

While everyone got out of the three-home fire, Sandy Township Fire Chief, Rob Burgeson the homes are likely a total loss.

The group of youngsters aren’t stopping there. They’re currently working — with adults — to plan to do something like this once a month to help families in need in the local area.

The kids said they loved doing this and want to help even more.