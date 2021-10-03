Kids get extra dirty at second annual Muddy Buddies run

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Whoever heard of an event when kids are allowed to get as dirty and as muddy as they want. That was the ultimate goal at Saturday’s second annual Muddy Buddies run.

The Muddy Buddies run is a three-quarter mile obstacle course catered just for children ages 4-13. However, that is not to say parents could not enjoy the obstacle course as well.

Nearly 250 runners registered for the race and were divided into three age groups; 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 13. The kids and adults were challenged to race through numerous muddy obstacles such as the army crawl, rope swing, and mud cannon.

Muddy Buddies run is a fundraiser for the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation, a non-profit that helps underinsured or uninsured children with emergency medical transportation. Angela Sharer, the director of the foundation, says that the Muddy Buddies run is one of its kind for the area catering just for kids.

“Everyday, we tell our children not to get muddy, and this is the first day we let them get muddy head to toe,” Angela said. “So as far as kids go, that’s a great incentive that we’re allowing them to get as muddy as they want.”

The run started in 2019, and Angela made it her goal to make this year’s bigger, better, and muddier. Kids certainly felt it was better. Many kids had so much fun going around the first time; they went in again for round two.

Angela and her family started the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation in 2019 after her daughter’s passing from pediatric cancer. Angela was very humbled by the number of people that came to the event to support her daughter.

“She was only four, but her life had a huge impact on people,” Angela said. “For me, that’s a humbling and truly beautiful thing to witness to see that my daughter’s memory is continuing. She’s out here making people smile.”

Amelia’s older brother, Anderson, did run in the race and was grateful for the many people who came out to support her.

“I’m just really grateful,” Anderson said. “There’s just so many people here supporting Amelia and donating. I’m just so grateful for everyone being here and having fun.”