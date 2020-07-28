Kids get creative with local art camp

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art started its annual art camp for kids today.  

The camp, called “Windows to Altoona,” features a daily lesson in local history and lets kids keep their own journals of sketches about their visions of that history.  

Through the camp, kids will be helping to paint a mural of William Nesbit, a black barber and activist during the Civil War. 

Artist Deb Bunnel says that the mural was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He was active in the underground railroad [and] the 14th and 15th amendment,” said Bunnell, “he was a real activist for his time although he was just a regular barber.”

You can find the mural after August 7th hung up on the wall of Altoona Pipe and Steel, facing the pedestrian walkway.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss