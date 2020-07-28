Kids get creative with local art camp

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art started its annual art camp for kids today.

The camp, called “Windows to Altoona,” features a daily lesson in local history and lets kids keep their own journals of sketches about their visions of that history.

Through the camp, kids will be helping to paint a mural of William Nesbit, a black barber and activist during the Civil War.

Artist Deb Bunnel says that the mural was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“He was active in the underground railroad [and] the 14th and 15th amendment,” said Bunnell, “he was a real activist for his time although he was just a regular barber.”

You can find the mural after August 7th hung up on the wall of Altoona Pipe and Steel, facing the pedestrian walkway.