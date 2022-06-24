ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department helped kids live their baseball dreams on Thursday by putting together a home run derby.

The home run derby consisted of little league teams from the area that gathered at PNG Stadium, the home of the Altoona Curve. Sergeant Matt Plummer from the Altoona Police Department said that the event provides a great opportunity to interact with kids and to build trust with law enforcement officials.

“We’re the same as a coach, we’re the same as a parent. We’re your friends, you can come to us, talk to us about anything, feel comfortable around police officers.”

Sergeant Plummer said that they hope to do the home run derby every year.