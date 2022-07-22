CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Last week a second alarm fire tore through three homes on Wilson Avenue in DuBois, now neighborhood kids are trying to raise money to support the family.

The day after the fire, Aubrie Hess, a first grader at Oklahoma Elementary School asked her mom if they can set up a lemonade stand to help raise money for the families.

“I asked my mom if we can go do a lemonade stand for Katy because my best friend lived in that house,” Hess said.

Her mom said why not based on the amount of traffic that was at the fire the previous week. Hess and a couple of neighborhood kids set up and they would have never imagined what would happen next.

After receiving heavy traffic on social media, many community businesses and officials visited the stand. After closing for the day the group was able to round up over $6,000.

“We raised over, we’re actually pretty close to 7,000 dollars, people were obviously making more than a 50-cent donation to chips and lemonade, we had businesses coming in fire department, UPS, ambulance, this neighborhood is like crazy, we never thought like I said in a million years this would happen,” DuBois resident, Lacey Mercer, said.

The group held another lemonade stand event to help the families in front of Sunny 106. An aunt to one of the lemonade sellers also had her home destroyed in the fire which is the main reason he is helping but he also wants to help others now and in the future.

“We’re doing it for all the fire victims that lost their homes because of the fire,” London Duncan said.

This will not be the group’s last fundraising event as they all look to try and help others. They want to try and do several events to help the entire community of DuBois.

“We are planning on going around, if any of the businesses want to donate and we’re gonna have a raffle, we want to give back to the community,” Mercer said.

A simple idea to help a friend turned into something the group never thought would happen as well as ideas in the future.