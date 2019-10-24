Kids are getting ‘messy’ at their local library

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Public Library is encouraging kids and their parents to get messy.

Starting next month, the library will host “Messy Monday”, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for children 3 years and under.

From a chocolate pudding landscape for dinosaurs to a jello fish bowl, this special play time lets kids learn in an unconventional way.

“They’re not just playing. They’re actually exploring textures, using motor skills, developing other kinds of points in their brain function,” Alexis Stahl from the Altoona Area Public Library, said.

There are only a few spots left for the first class on November 4th. Those interested can call the youth room at the library. The class will be held once a month.