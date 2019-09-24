Kick off the fall at DelGrosso’s Harvestfest

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks are invited to get in the “fall spirit” at Harvestfest this weekend at DelGrosso’s Park.

This year, the park is extending the festival to both the ride side and the main entrance of Laguna Splash.

Folks can walk around and visit all the different vendors, including crafts, a petting zoo and lots of food.

The Director of Marketing and Events, Amy Mearkle, said the park cuts back on their food offerings so local organizations can come in and sell their specialty items.

“A lot of them have been coming for years and years and years. It’s become a tradition, whether it’s been Knights of Columbus, the Bellwood Fire Department, various churches around the area. It’s their annual event. They know to come, and they’ll make great money because they have great food to offer to the park guests,” she said.

The festival goes from this Saturday, September 28, to this Sunday, September 29. Admissions is $6 per person, which includes rides and entertainment.