STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of the South Hills Free Music Picnic Series their 11th event of the summer takes place on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The picnic will begin at 4 p.m. with the free show to follow at 6 p.m. on the north lawn. The event takes place at the South Hills School of Business & Technology’s North Lawn. The “Keystone Big Band” will perform their an 18-piece swing as they recreate the sound of the Big Bands of the past – when swing was king.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Guest are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Brazilian Munchies food truck be there and opens at 4 p.m. Parking is free and restrooms will be available. The event will go on rain or shine.

For any questions about the event, contact Jeff Stachowski at 814-234-7755 or visit their website.

This is the 33rd annual Music Picnic Series the South Hills School of Business & Technology has hosted.