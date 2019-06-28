Kennywood announces Steel Curtain opening date

WEST MIFFLIN, ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kennywood has announced the opening date of the new Steel Curtain roller coaster.

The ride will open on July 13th, according to the press release.

The park ran test runs of the ride this past weekend.

Steel Curtain test run.

The Steel Curtain is Pennsylvania’s tallest roller coaster at 220 feet, includes the world’s tallest inversion at 197 feet, hits a top speed of 75 miles per hour and features nine different inversions across 4,000 feet of track, according to the park.

“The Steelers organization is very excited to see The Steel Curtain roller coaster come to life,” says Steelers Vice President of Sales & Marketing Ryan Huzjak.

“We’ve been following the construction process closely and we’re hopeful it will live up to its namesake. As we approach Training Camp and our season, we’re also excited to continue to work with Kennywood to open Steelers Country later this summer.”

The Steel Curtain is part of a new Steelers-themed section of the amusement park.

For more information on the Steel Curtain and Steelers’ Country, visit the Kennywood website.