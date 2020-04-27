Kenny Ross Chevrolet and Cadillac offering free services to first responders and healthcare workers

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local car dealership is giving back to those in the community facing financial hardship.

Kenny Ross Chevrolet and Cadillac is offering free oil changes, tire rotations and 54-point inspections to first responders and healthcare workers from now until the end of May.

The dealership is also offering half off of those services for everyone else in the community.

“Make it easier on them, right now it’s a little tough on everybody because of the hardship of people not working and businesses being shut down. We want to help out and do our part,” says General Manager Jeffrey Dohallow.

If you’re interested, you can call the dealership at 814-445-4113.