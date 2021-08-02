Kennel cough outbreak at local humane society, donations needed

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County detected an outbreak of kennel cough within the shelter’s dog population, prompting a 10-day quarantine and strict procedure of treatments and health protocols.

Kennel cough is a serious and highly communicable airborne illness that is most often contracted in larger groups of dogs. Ultimately, kennel cough is highly treatable. Healthy adult dogs typically easily recover, while puppies under the age of 6 months and immunocompromised dogs may need more in-depth treatment.

During the quarantine of the shelter, the adoptable dog room, and dog holding area will be limited to “staff only” to prevent the spread of kennel cough and focus on treatment plans. Dog adoptions will stop immediately and dog intake will be limited to stray dogs in Animal Control Contracted areas.

Individuals who need to surrender a dog during the quarantine are encouraged to contact surrounding rescues and shelters instead.

Because of the increase in sanitary measures needed to prevent the spread, the humane society is asking for donations from the community. Items needed are bleach, liquid laundry detergent and monetary donations. Monetary donations can be made online through the shelter’s Paypal.

The cat room at the shelter will remain open as well as cat adoptions. Cat intakes will continue to depend on available space.

Those who have recently adopted a dog or puppy from the shelter should not be alarmed. Dogs can be monitored for the next 10 days, however, each new pet is evaluated prior to being placed up for adoption. The shelter will continue to accept and process adoption applications, but potential adopters will not be contacted until after the quarantine period ends.

If all symptoms have subsided by day 10, the shelter will resume normal operations by August 10.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the shelter at 814-535-6116. Or, find more information on the shelter’s Facebook page.