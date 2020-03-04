Keller votes to save State College Spikes ahead of Spikefest

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Spikefest is coming!

March 14, 2020, will see Spikefest take over the Penn State Indoor Multi-Sport Facility.

The free event features community spotlights, games, kids activities, mascot appearances, performances by local entertainment groups, unique experiences, door prizes, and more.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can click here for more information.

Ahead of Spikefest, Congressman Fred Keller(R-PA) voted in support of the Spikes, Williamsport Crosscutters, and other MiLB teams that are facing a shutdown when the MLB looks to save money by cutting various minor league teams.

The bill he voted in support of (H.R. 6020) would let the Government Accounting Offices look into the MLB to evaluate the cost of them eliminating 42 different minor league teams across the country.