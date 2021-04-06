Keeping insect stings in mind to avoid severe reactions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Along with spring bringing out allergies from pollen and mold, you also have to keep in mind insect stings this time of year.

Keep your eyes out for honey bees, yellow jackets, wasps, and hornets.

Central PA Asthma and Allergy Care physician Jeffery Rosch said minutes after getting stung you could develop severe reactions such as difficulty breathing, hives, and increased blood pressure.

You can prevent re-occurrences with treatment.

“So immediately they would need epinephrine, go to the emergency room, but after the acute episode then we can really prevent occurrences of those with venom therapy,” Dr. Rosch said.

Dr. Rosch said with covid cases decreasing and spring allergy symptoms coming back, more patients are seeking treatment.