Karthaus woman’s son in jail and home destroyed after 12 hour police standoff

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s been three weeks since LuAnn Quick’s home was destroyed in a police standoff after she called to have her son who battles mental health issues, committed.

“There’s just nothing left. I just don’t know where to turn or what to do,” said Quick.

According to Quick, she regrets ever picking up the phone.

“I do regret it, I do 100%. It wasn’t fair the way they went about it, it wasn’t. Not with mental people I mean they’re reaching for help. I wish I would’ve just stayed there with him and tried to work it out,” said Quick.

Clearfield’s District Attorney Ryan Sayers says, Quick did the right thing in calling police for help.

“The last thing we want is for somebody to act out and actually kill somebody or harm them in some kind of malicious way so we would rather them contact police and try to get them the mental health help they need,” said Stayers.

Still Quick says police went about it the wrong way.

“Why cause me punishment just because I’m trying to get my son help,” asked Quick.

But according to Sayers, police did everything right.

“I would say it was handled the best way and I do truly feel for the family that obviously can’t go back into that home. You know it’s terrible on the outcome in regards to the physical structure but at the end of the day we also got to look at human life and he came out with his life,” said Sayers.

Quick says that all her son ever wanted was to be normal.

“The last time I talked to him he said that’s all I want mom, I love you, I’m sorry, I will rebuild you a home and I don’t know if I’m going to make it. And that’s the last I heard from him,” said Quick.

According to Sayers Quick’s son awaits awaits a preliminary hearing, but first must be mentally evaluated.