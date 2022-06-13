CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A South Fork man is in jail on felony drug charges after police said they found 77 bags of suspected heroin and 2.78 grams of meth belonging to him.

40-year-old Earl Richard Flynn Jr.

On Friday, June 10, South Fork Borough Police went to the 200 block of Highway Street after the owner of the property reported he was posting an eviction notice on 40-year-old Earl Richard Flynn Jr. and wanted an escort because Flynn was “using and selling drugs,” according to the criminal complaint. The owner also told police Flynn had broken through the wall that leads to the other side of the house.

When police arrived, they spoke with Flynn’s girlfriend who alleged Flynn went to Pittsburgh to get more drugs. Police said she also showed them photos of the drugs that were supposedly in their bedroom.

Police noted they got a search warrant and came back with other departments. Once they arrived, they saw Flynn run out of the house and into the woods.

K9 Bas was sent after Flynn and found him sitting on a trail. Police handcuffed Flynn who claimed he had three to four bundles of heroin on him, according to charges filed.

Police noted they found 77 bags of suspected heroin, 2.78 grams of meth and syringes. Police also said they found a large amount of drug paraphernalia at the home, as well.

Flynn faces two felony and three misdemeanor drug charges. He was sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $125,000 cash bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.