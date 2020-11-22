K9 Officer Titan dies in line of duty, Johnstown Police announce

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Police have announced the death of K9 Officer Titan while he was in the line of duty.

Police say Officer Titan was apart of the response to a burglary in progress at an old Goodwill warehouse on the 200 block of Maple Street. K9 Officer Titan along with Officer Stevens were called in to conduct a search of the building and apprehended two suspects.

During the search of the additional three suspects, K9 Titan fell through an open elevator shaft from the fourth floor. After crews conducted rescue efforts for K9 Titan, they did another search of the building and found the remaining suspects.

Charges are pending for the five suspects as the investigation continues.