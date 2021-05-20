Punxsutawney Police, K-9 receive funding from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Borough Police and K-9 Fury have received generous funding from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, the Steelers quarterback announced.

“The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department is grateful for the donation from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. Our K-9 program has been completely funded through private donations and relies on the generosity of others,” Police Chief Matt Conrad said. “In the short time that our K-9 program has been established, it has had a positive impact on Punxsutawney Borough along with the surrounding area. Mr. Roethlisberger’s generosity and love for animals will ensure the future success of the K-9 program in Punxsutawney.”

The K-9 department receiving funding from The Foundation in Pennsylvania includes the Allegheny Valley Regional Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Manor Township Police, North Fayette Township Police and Punxsutawney Borough Police.

Other departments across the county will include the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (KS), City of Covington Police (KY), City of Girard (OH), East Cleveland Police (OH), Findlay Fire Department (OH), Houston Fire Department (TX), Lafayette Police (IN), Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (WV), Redondo Beach Police (CA), Wahoo Police (NE)

“It has been an absolute privilege to be able to support the critical work of K-9 officers and their handlers over the past 14 years. To witness the bond between a dog and their handler has been very rewarding. Their lifesaving & crimefighting gives ‘teamwork’ new meaning. They are truly partners! I have many fond memories of meeting first responders on the field and in our communities and I want to thank them for their dedication and sacrifice.” -“Big” Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steeler’s Quarterback.

While The Foundation didn’t give exact numbers on how much funding is being received by each department, they did say they will distribute more than $90,000 this year.