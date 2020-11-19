K.C.’s Side Hustle: Long’s Outpost

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In this week’s installment of “K.C.’s Side Hustle,” it’s a stop at a place that has served the community for the past 3 decades.

A one-stop-shop for everything repair or outdoor-related. We’re talking about Long’s Outpost. Once, specifically just a tool company, Long’s Outpost has expanded into a place where you can get plumbing, electrical, lumber, paint, and even hunting goods!

“You learn something new every day,” said Sales Associate, Paul Unger. Could K.C. hack it as a retail specialist? Watch to find out!