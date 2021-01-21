K.C.’s Side Hustle: Keeping Central Pa. clean with Burgmeier’s Hauling

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – It may seem like an easy job, but being a Sanitation Engineer is anything but.

Working in the blazing heat of the summer, or the bitter cold of winter, making sure every house and business has their trash and recycling taken care of is your top priority.

In this week’s Side Hustle, K.C. travels along with Burgmeier’s Hauling to help with their daily garbage and recycling collection. Watch the video above to see how it went, and be sure to check out the Wearecentralpa.com Jobs Board while you’re at it!

