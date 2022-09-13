CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – K-9 police dogs are a critical part of helping officers find drugs and help officers subdue an individual.

In partnership with Auto Undertaker, and the Treasure Lake Bark Park and Stables, the Pennsylvania officers were able to recreate, realistic scenes for the training session.

The training session occurred behind the DuBois Mall and officers were able to use non-lethal rounds to mimic gunshots. Officers also expressed their gratitude towards Dan Rawlings for taking the brunt of the K-9 attacks.

Here are the officers and K-9 units that participated in the training:

DuBois City Police Officer Zayne Rhed and K-9 Officer Ace

Punxsutawney Borough Police Chief Matt Conrad and K-9 Officer Fury

Sgt. Mike Schaffer and K-9 Officer Nando of the St. Marys City Police Department

Sgt. Seth Shephard and K-9 Officer Duke from the Bradford Police Department

State Constable Butch Mann and K-9 Officer Trooper

“Situations like this are important that we train for them so when we encounter them in real life we have already gone through them the dog has experienced a similar situation in training along with the officers and handlers involved. Basically, we don’t want it to be the first time we do this is a real-life deployment out on the street,” Sergeant of the City of Bradford Police Department Seth Shephard said.

The officers said that they try and train together on a monthly basis so that the dogs can be prepared for any type of situation.