CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Madera Fire Company K-9 Search and Rescue Team announced the passing of one of the first three founding dogs of their team.

Apollo will be greatly missed, they said. His end of watch occurred today, April 16.

Their K-9’s are Certified Search and Rescue by Certified National Trainers. They are cross-trained in scent detection, drug detection, personal protection and many other disciplines, according to their Facebook page.