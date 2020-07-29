Juvenile involved in stabbing family member

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A stabbing occurred earlier this morning on the 100 block of North Centre street in the Philipsburg Borough, say police.

While police are not able to release many details of the incident yet–such as the suspect’s age or sex–they did state that the suspect is a minor and the victim was a relative living in the home.

According to police, the juvenile stabbed the victim in the home several times.

The victim survived and is being treated for injuries.

Police say that the minor was taken to the Bellefonte Juvenile Detention Centre without incident.

The minor will face charges of criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault.