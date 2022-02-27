BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A female juvenile is dead after a crash in Bedford County that occurred Saturday evening just after 7 p.m., according to a press release from state police.

State police said that at the 11000 block of US 220 in Bedford Township, a vehicle was trying to pass another one, and ended up driving into the path of a different vehicle in the other lane operated by a female juvenile, hitting its front left bumper. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash state police said.

A passenger in the vehicle with the juvenile was flown to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries. The driver in the other vehicle along with a passenger were also sent to UPMC Altoona by ambulance for injuries they also sustained in the crash, according to the press release.

The crash is under investigation by Bedford County State Police.