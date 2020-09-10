Juvenile charged with indecent assault after incident at local park

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Brookville police have filed charges against a juvenile after he touched a juvenile girl inappropriately.

Police report that the incident happened on August 26, at the Walter Dick Park. The parents of the girl came to police after the boy pushed their daughter to the ground and reportedly touched her inappropriately.

After an interview with the boy and his parents, Brookville police filed charges against him which include indecent assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Police have not released names or ages due to both involved being under 18.