JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A juvenile has been charged after reportedly throwing a bottle into traffic.

Brookville police were dispatched for a disturbance at West Main Street. After investigating the incident, it was found that a juvenile had allegedly thrown a bottle into traffic striking a vehicle on the driver’s side windshield.

The juvenile is facing charges of recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct and scattering rubbish.