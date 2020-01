MORRIS TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, State Police in Clearfield County were called to West Branch Elementary School at 444 All Port Cutoff for the report of a fire alarm being activated.

After watching some video from the school’s security cameras, a 15-year-old male of Windburne Pa was identified and shown pulling the fire alarm switch during a fire drill.

Charges of Disorderly Conduct will be filed.