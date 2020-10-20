Justices review priest abuse lawsuit’s ruling on time limits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is considering whether a woman’s lawsuit on claims of sexual abuse by a priest decades ago should be allowed to continue.

Oral argument was held Tuesday in the appeal that could overturn a lower-court ruling that has launched many other lawsuits since it was issued a year ago. The justices are focusing on whether the plaintiff, Renee Rice, waited too long to sue the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

Rice has argued that a 2016 grand jury report alerted her to allegations that church officials’ silence about a priest who she says molested her amounted to fraudulent concealment.