Justice for Daunte Wright protest in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After a Minnesota man was killed during a traffic stop on Sunday, the 3-20 Coalition based in State College is protesting as part of their call for justice.

This is just one of the many protests after 20-year-old Daunte Wright died at the hands of the police.

While the 3-20 Coalition could not be in Minnesota, they are still fighting for justice for Daunte.

“Not even being able to be there with them physically was tough for a lot of us and we felt we had no choice to come out here and show solidarity with the family because what happened was so unnecessary,” 3-20 coalition Co-Chair Tierra Williams said.

Wright was killed just miles away from where the trial for George Floyd was being held.

“Minnesota you have some work to do when it comes to your police department, but you know we do to here, we can’t just sit by when black people are murdered by the police we have to say something,” Williams said.

Community members walking by were inspired by the group.

“I think that if people don’t speak out then it’s just going to stay the status quo, which clearly is not ok,” State College resident, Charlie Page said.

And the 3-20 Coalition said it will continue to speak out.

“The message here is the 3-20 Coalition is not just here for justice for Osaze, but justice for all black lives that when some injustice happens were going to be out here, were going to be in the street,” Williams said.

We’re told the officer who allegedly mistook her gun for a taser is resigning and so is the police chief of the department.