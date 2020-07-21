Just tapped! Step inside Huntingdon Co.’s only brewery

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The craft brewery business is booming right now in Central Pennsylvania.

You’ll find a prime example of that when you visit the newly opened Juniata Brewing Company. It’s Huntingdon County’s only brewery.

“The brewery culture that has been engendered across the nation, but in pa in particular, is one of community and inclusiveness,” co-owner Sean Steeg tells WTAJ. After getting the idea for a brewery in 2018, he teamed up with a recent Juniata College graduate, David Welsh, who credited a course he took at the school as his inspiration to start brewing beer.

“I take inspiration from traditional beer styles,” Welsh says. “Sometimes an idea will kind of come to me and I can base a recipe around that.”

JBC’s beers really embody the community too. They often use local ingredients for various beers and title them with themes of local interest. For example a local favorite on tap right now is the “Standing Stone Stout,” brewed with Huntingdon’s own Standing Stone Coffee Company.

Because of the latest Covid-19 restrictions, Juniata Brewing Company is only doing curbside to go orders, but you can find them along Susquehanna Ave. in Huntingdon.