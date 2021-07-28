Jury selected for Catherine Copley murder, trial date set

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has been selected for the trial of an Altoona man who was accused of killing his wife in 2015.

Catherine Copley, 29, was deemed missing in December of 2015 after she did not show up to meet her mother one afternoon. After extensive attention to her disappearance, her body was found in the garage of a vacant home in Altoona six months after she disappeared.

When Copley’s body was found, her body was too badly decomposed to identify with anything other than her tattoos.

Copley’s husband, Michael Copley, 33, was arrested on homicide and related charges in October 2018. Prosecutors said that Copley’s DNA evidence discovered at the crime scene was significant enough in making the arrest. Police were also able to use location history from a Facebook app on Copley’s phone to place him at the scene.

Copley’s trial is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 2.

In connection to this case, Samantha Musselman served 17 months in prison after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy to engage in the abuse of Catherine Copley’s corpse. Musselman was released on parole in May 2020.