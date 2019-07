(WTAJ) — Starting tonight, Jupiter is so close to Earth you can see its moons with nothing but binoculars.

NASA said this happens about once a year.

They call it the “opposition”.

That’s when Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line with earth in the middle.

When that happens, you can use a telescope or binoculars to spot Jupiter’s four largest moons.

You might even see some banded clouds that surround the planet.