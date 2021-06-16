Juniper Village hosts “Chopped” cookoff for residents, community

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Directors of dining at Juniper Village went head to head, competing in their very own version of the hit Food Network show, Chopped.

It was one of the first major events the long term care facility held since their residents and team became fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Executive Director of Juniper Village, Katie Mannino, said residents have been watching Chopped, gearing up for the competition. She said the event celebrates what brings their community together: food.

“It’s nutrition, it’s social, it’s a sense of community and individuals get to share their favorite recipes with us, or how they use to make spaghetti,” said Mannino.

Audience members were able to try both of the chef’s steak dishes, celebrating their work and commitment to the community.