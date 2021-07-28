Juniper Village at Brookline to hold first ever ‘Pop-Up Shop on the Lawn’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Juniper Village at Brookline will be holding their first ever Pop-Up Shop on the Lawn on Friday, July 30.

From 11 a.m-6 p.m. on 610 W Whitehall Road, the senior living home will be playing host to over 20 booths featuring local makers, artists, food vendors and businesses.

Residents, their families as well as community members are invited to browse, buy and of course grab a bite to eat.

“The idea was to connect with local vendors and small businesses in the area and give them the opportunity to find a location where they can set up, display, and sell their products. With the Art’s Festival not happening this year and some of the other local events, people don’t have a place to display and sell their products, so we thought why not invite them to Juniper. It’s important for us to connect and support our community and this is the opportunity and chance to do that, said Executive Director Katie Mannino.

According to Mannino, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association’s, Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.