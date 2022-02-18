Juniata Valley Elementary School teacher receives Presidential Award For Math and Science

Kristen Joivell has been teaching kindergarten for more than 20 years at Juniata Valley Elementary School. Last week she was announced as one of 117 teachers across the nation who received the Presidential Award for Math and Science.

“This award is the highest award that teachers in math and science can receive,” said Joivell. “It’s provided by the White House and funded by the National Science Foundation.”

Joivell loves teaching and her goal is to show students that the world is amazing and it can be a lot of fun.

“I feel receiving this award provides a solid affirmation to the main goal that I’ve been trying to reach for 20 years as an educator which is inspiring and educating young people so that each of them is capable of accessing, discovering, and generating meaning from the wonders of the world around them.”

One of Joevell’s colleagues at Penn State nominated her for the award and then she had to submit a video recording of a lesson she taught.

“We recorded raw footage of a science lesson I taught here in the classroom about floating and sinking where they were problem solving.”

Juniata Valley Elementary Principal Lisa Koble says having a teacher like Joivell has greatly enhanced the science philosophy within the district.

“She has brought many programs to our school,” said Principal Koble. “She does an annual science fair, she has an annual science night, she helps with the stem committee and also we have a large partnership with Shaker’s Creek this year that has also brought new and exciting science things to the district.”