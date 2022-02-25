The science curriculum at Juniata Valley Elementary has been given a boost thanks to their partnership with the Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center. The partnership has allowed students to get new and exciting experiences.

“We are excited to be able to come in and supplement what the teachers do here with science and math and reading,” said Alexa Sarussi, the School Programs Director with Shaver’s Creek. “And to be able to take the kids outside which is where we’re comfortable and to be able to get them down to the water and in the water, tapping trees for syrup, and being able to provide those resources to them.”

The opportunities provided by Shaver’s Creek are experiences that students wouldn’t be able to learn anywhere else.

“So that partnership that they’re bringing to us lets them apply material from a textbook or a video and then apply it in real life situations and be explorers and investigators,” said Ashlee Myers, a fourth grade teacher at Juniata Valley Elementary.

The fourth graders this year have been focusing on the health of water sheds and the schoolyard has made a perfect learning environment.

“We were going out into their school yard to see what issues we might see out there with their water shed and finding some solutions to work on a big action project at the end of the year to help the health of the water shed and so we voted on our project and we’re going to be planting some plants the next time we see them,” Sarussi said.

The next time the fourth graders will see Shaver’s Creek will be in April when they do their planting.