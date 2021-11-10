Juniata Township residents take proposed campground concerns to supervisors

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday, residents of Juniata Township were given an open forum with the township supervisors to share their thoughts on the proposed Ridge View campground for Piney Ridge Road.

“I mean, someone has to help us here,” said Carl Grove, resident of Juniata Township.

About 45 residents were in attendance.

A major point of concern for residents is loss of water from their private wells.

“One gentleman said, ‘There’s times I have went nine days without water’,” said Grove. “He’s right across, he’s the closes person to the proposed site of the campground.”

This concern has been backed by the Huntingdon County Planning Commission.

The chairman of the Juniata Township Supervisors said they have no comment at this time as they are still waiting on a final presentation form the campground’s owners.