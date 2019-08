LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata Gap Road in Logan Township is closed due to a power outage, according to the Blair County Sheriff’s Office.

The road is closed from Baker Lane to Rider Road while Penelec works on the issue, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The Sheriff’s Office says the outage was caused by a downed power line near the intersection of Rider Road and Juniata Gap Road.