Juniata College students help Humane Society with rebranding

The Huntingdon County Humane Society launched their new brand and logo, thanks to area college students.

Students in the Integrated Media Arts program at Juniata College volunteer to do free work for a community non-profit every year.

The Humane Society says, they may not have been able to afford this work from another group.

Now with the students help, their rebranding is ready for the opening of their building in mid February.

“The college class contacted us, they always choose a non-profit to work with for their semester, and we felt that it was a really good time to do that with the new building opening, to let them get involved and help us with a new logo,” Cindy Ross, Vice President of Board of Directors, for the Huntingdon County Humane Society, said.

Students also designed a new website and made signs for the Humane Society’s new building.

The new building is connected to the Humane Society’s old building and will be used for cats and the main office.