Juniata College observes MLK Day with community activities

This is the campus of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa, on Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College is kicking off the spring 2022 semester with activities in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation will be held Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. in A100, Brumbaugh Academic Center. The keynote address, “Through the Lens of a Letter from a Birmingham Jail” will be delivered by Dr. Crystal Sellers Battle, Dean of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

The keynote address can also be watched on Zoom.

OTHER EVENTS

Jan. 20: Members of the Huntingdon community are invited to Juiata Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. for an evening of information and conversation on community building, according to an announcement from Juniata College. Masks are encouraged.

Jan. 21: The film “Selma” will be shown in A100 of Brumbaugh Academic Center at 7 p.m. It is absed on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches, and small group discussions will follow.

Jan. 22: Juniata students, faculty and staff will participate in various community service projects in the Huntingdon and Mount Uniona areas

“Although written in 1963, the words of Dr. King’s letter still resonate with us today,” Sellers Battle said. “I am often moved by those words and hope to share how those words frame the work I do in equity, diversity, and inclusion.”