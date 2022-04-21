HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College students spent the day being at one with their minds.

The annual Liberal Arts Symposium on Thursday provided a forum for students to demonstrate year-long research projects to the rest of the college.

“The exciting part about today is that we get to see everybody on campus present their year-long work,” Juniata College senior, Jackie Eberle, said. “So, I was able to start my morning at 9 a.m. and see my friends present.”

Known as the “Mountain Day of the Mind,” students were given the day off to listen to research presentations and view exhibitions.

“We want to make sure that each student here is getting a well-rounded education. It’s a liberal arts school, so we want to make sure we’re hitting all of our bases,” Juniata College junior, Nikole Koenig, said. “It’s just a day to kind of explore things that you wouldn’t learn normally.”

One event highlighted student work from the Senior Art Capstone, which is currently on display at the Juniata College Museum of Art. The exhibit included pieces by Jackie Eberle, Thomas Knezvich, Marie Stepanikova and Tianyi Zhang.

Eberle said the artwork will be available for viewing until May 7.