Juniata College holding celebration in honor of Fredrick Douglass

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ)– Juniata College will be participating in the Douglass Day Celebration on Feb. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. and the public is invited to join.

Douglass Day is a celebration of the social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer and statesman Fredrick Douglass’ birthday.

A transcription party to enhance digitized archives by transcribing words within different historical writings will be hosted at the English department and Beeghly Library. Participants will have to decipher documents from the Colored Conventions, the longest campaign for black civil rights in the19th century.

There will also be refreshments, a live broadcast from national organizers and Douglass Day buttons will be handed out. Masks are required for participants.

Associate professor of English Amanda Page believes that the celebration will help to bring the community closer together and will learn important Black history.

“This is the first year that Juniata has participated in this nation-wide event. It will provide the community with an opportunity to come together to learn about the past and take an active role in preserving important Black history for others to learn from,” Page said.

When Fredrick Douglass died in 1895, African American communities gathered to celebrate his birthday every year. Celebrations really began to fall off until 2017 when a group at the University of Delaware and the Colored Conventions Project, based at the Pennsylvania State University’s Center for Black Digital Research brought it back to preserve Black History.

The Colored Conventions were historic state and national political meetings held by Black men and women between 1830 and 1900.