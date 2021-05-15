Juniata College to have in-person instruction for 2021-22 school year

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a year of in-person instruction, Juniata College plans to continue the face-to-face model for the 2021-22 academic year.

Remote learning will be offered on a limited, case-by-case basis, according to the college. Provost Lauren Bowen said while the faculty did an extraordinary job in the remote learning environment, the experience of supporting remote learners and working to keep them engaged underscored the power of residential instruction.

“Classroom interactions among peers and with instructors strengthen connections and deepens learning,” Bowen said. “We will continue to rely on technology to augment the in-person experience and we can certainly accommodate those students for whom temporary, remote instruction is a necessity given all we have learned in the past year.”

FALL 2021 CALENDAR

Aug. 26: Classes begin

Oct. 14 to 17: Fall break

Nov. 24 to 28: Thanksgiving break

Dec. 10: Last day of classes

Dec. 13 to 17: Finals

Vaccinations are strongly recommended for students, faculty and staff, but are not required at this time. Juniata College said a decision could be made later on to make a COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for those on campus.

Juniata added that students can expect most campus activities to return to pre-COVID conditions while study abroad opportunities are likely to be an option to locations deemed safe for travel.