CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The summer series Friday in the ‘Fonte continues on July 29 in downtown Bellefonte.

The event features free live music and activities. This month, Eric Ian Farmer will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Centre County Courthouse.

The entire family is invited to explore what local artisan vendors have to offer and get a taste of the town with food and craft beverages.

Belle Merchantile and By A Thread will offer a “sip and shop” experience.

Rock painting, led by the Bellefonte Garden Club, will be held outside Bellefonte’s YMCA. The painted rocks will be displayed in the Bellefonte Children’s Garden.

You can also share your creativity through Chalk the Walk, happening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For $25, you can create chalk art on a block of High, Spring and Allegheny Street sidewalks.

Money raised will benefit Downtown Bellefonte Inc. All art supplies will be included.

Friday in the ‘Fonte will return two more times this year: September 30 and October 28.