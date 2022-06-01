BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A soccer tournament hosted by a Bedford County school district will be coming later in July, to help raise money in the fight against diabetes.

The Alumni Battle for Diabetes Tournament involves all men’s and women’s alumni teams from the surrounding area high schools playing against each other to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. It takes place on July 30 with a start time of 8 a.m. at the Crossroads Bible Church, located at 5564 US-220 BUS in Bedford.

The tournament will have 16 teams for the men and also 16 teams for the women that will compete in 11-versus-11 matches. Every team is guaranteed to play in at least three matches. Players will be on the team of their corresponding high school they graduated from. For example, Chestnut Ridge graduates will only be able to play for that school.

After assembling a team, the roster should be emailed to CRLionsboysoccer@gmaiul.com. Players can also just send an email expressing their interest in playing. There is a registration fee of $25 per player and the deadline is June 6.

When the max of 16 teams for each is met, additional ones will be put on a waiting list.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information pertaining to the soccer tournament, contact Chestnut Ridge boys varsity coach Nate Ritchey at (814)-937-0630.