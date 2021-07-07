BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – July is National Blueberry Month, and naturally a busy time of year for Blue Barn Farm. Historically, a vegetable farm the co-owner of Blue Barn decided to implement a pick your own farm a few years ago.

“It’s a way of giving back to the community, providing local, fresh food and just seeing people come out and partake in the farm. And seeing the kids especially pick the blueberries is very rewarding.” -Karen Wilson, Blue Barn Farm

Blueberry season typically runs from early July to mid August. Not only is blueberry picking a fun, family-friendly activity, consuming the fruit has a multitude of health benefits.

“Blueberries are one of the highest antioxidant capacity of just about any common fruit or vegetable.” -Brad Beatty RDN, Case Specific Nutrition

Beatty says because of the high antioxidant capacity in blueberries, the fruit helps prevent cancer. They also aide in weight loss since they are low calorie and high in fiber.

For information on blueberry picking hours at Blue Barn Farm, visit http://www.bluebarnfarmpa.com/ .